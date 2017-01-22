Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza going off air, will be replaced by Chhote Miyan

Chhote Miyan will replace Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza on Colors. Chhote Miyan will replace Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza on Colors.

It is already known that Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza is bidding goodbye to the audience. And while everyone was wondering which show will take its place at the important weekend time slot, it has been learned that another series Chhote Miyan will take its place.

Chhote Miyan, a comedy show featuring child artistes, premiered in 2008. The show is returning with its fourth season. It will be judged by actor Neha Dhupia and comedian Bharti Singh, who was also the host of Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza. The first season of Chhote Miyan was judged by actor Sachin Pilgaonkar and Rahul Mahajan, but there is no information about whether they will return in the coming instalment too.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The last episode of Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza will air in February. The show which was co-hosted by Bharti and Krushna Abhishek on Colors had major competition from The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony.

The clash even led to a much-public rivalry between Krushna and Kapil. Now, Chhote Miyan will be pitted against Kapil’s comedy series which has become the highest TRP gainer for the channel. Interestingly, Kapil hosted the premiere season of Chhote Miyan, along with Juhi Parmar. Of course, that was way before Kapil got his own show on Colors, Comedy Nights With Kapil, which catapulted him to stardom.

Also read | Kapil Sharma Show’s competitor Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza taken off air

Meanwhile, Krushna has said in an interview that he and the team of Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza will be back with another show sometime in May. Taaza was the second part in the series. The first season aired in 2015.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd