Columnist Tarak Mehta, inspiration behind TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, dead

Journalist-playwright Tarak Mehta, whose column “Duniye Ne Oondha Chashma” for a Gujarati magazine inspired popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, passed away this morning after a prolonged illness.

Tarak, 87, wasn’t keeping well from the past three-four months. He died in Ahmedabad, confirmed actor Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal Champaklal Gada on the show.

“We are shooting right now and just a few minutes ago, we got this news. He wasn’t well. It is not easy for us to shoot right now… I was a huge fan of Tarak bhai. I grew up reading his columns and then even acted in plays. So, I had a long association with him. I was in touch with him in his last months as well. Every time I used to go to Ahmedabad, I used to meet him. Even though physically he was very weak, his wit and humour were intact,” Dilip Joshi told indianexpress.com, this morning.

The show’s producer, Asit Modi, who also shared a close bond with the acclaimed writer. will go to Ahmedabad to meet Tarak’s family. “He was quite old. So, there were many age-related problems. This doesn’t come as a shock but of course is very saddening as I was close to him. I met him just last month. I will probably fly to Ahmedabad today,” the producer said.

Tarak Mehta is survived by his wife, daughter and two grandsons.

