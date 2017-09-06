Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka gets an extension

Sasural Simar Ka, the popular television soap gets an extension. Sasural Simar Ka, the popular television soap gets an extension.

While some were left rejoicing, other fans were deeply disheartened when the news of Sasural Simar Ka going off air emerged. As per the reports in the media, the daily was to air its last episode on September 19. But as per latest developments, the Colors’ drama has got an extension. A source told indianexpress.com, “The channel had a closed door meeting last night and decided to let Sasural Simar Ka stay. The creatives have been told to rework the script as they had already decided on the climax.”

Sasural Simar Ka started off as a tale of a young girl Simar (Dipika Kakar) and the challenges in her sasural. Soon, with the pressure of ratings and other shows, the makers decided to add some tadka in the script introducing various supernatural elements. From Naagin, chudail to makkhi and devil child, Sasural Simar Ka has seen it all.

Apart from various elements, the show has also seen actors playing a relay race when it comes to characters. Be it Keerti Kelkar replacing Dipika as Simar, or the main lead Prem which was played by Shoaib Ibrahim, Dheeraj Doopher and now Mazher Sayyed.

Coming back to the extension, the source further added, “As of now, there is not much clarity how long the show will run further. The makers are having a meeting with the channel to decide on that. Also with Arjun Bijlani’s new show Ishq Mein Mar Jawan to air at Simar’s time slot, things have to be worked out. For now, Arjun’s show might see a shift to a new time slot as Sasural Simar Ka will in most probability retain its airtime.”

Actor Jyotsna Chandola, who plays Khushi in the daily, said, “Yes, we have got an extension. Only last night we received a message to keep our dates free as we will continue to shoot. Since we were to wrap up by September 10, most people had already made plans.”

Rohan Mehra, who is seen playing Sameer, the new hero in the show, also added, “There’s a lot of speculation happening right now and even I have heard what you have. To be honest, we have been asked not to speak much about the extension, so maybe we can chat in a couple of days.”

