Cine workers end strike after Maharashtra labour minister intervenes

The “indefinite” cine employees’ strike, which had been going on from past two weeks demanding increase in pay and an eight-hour shift for the workers, has now been called off on the request of Maharashtra’s labour minister Sambhaji Nilengekar Patil. The Mazdoor Union of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) called for the strike on August 15.

The strike call got the support of 22 other cine unions, including those from other regional film industries. Those on strike included spot boys, junior artistes, technicians, cameramen, art directors, set designers, style photographers, stunt masters, makeup artistes and costume suppliers.

FWICE President Birendra Nath Tiwari spoke to indianexpress.com about their scheduled meeting with Patil where the association’s demands will be discussed. “We have called off the strike on the assurance of the labour minister. We were supposed to have a meeting with him and the producers today but it didn’t happen due to heavy rains. He has requested us to end the strike. A meeting with him will be arranged tomorrow or day after. He has assured that all our demands will be met and he asked us to call the strike off because people have been standing outside the studios in protest and it is risky considering heavy rains in the city. So, he said if someone dies, we will be held responsible. If our demands aren’t met, we will resume the strike,” Tiwari said.

The president is hopeful that a permanent solution will come out of the meeting as this is the first time the labour ministry has shown involvement in the matter, despite FWICE going on strike multiple times in the past. “This is the first time that the ministry is getting involved. The labour commissioner is also involved and so is the trade union. Some regulations will be made. So, we thought to oblige their request.”

The strike affected shooting of various television shows. The Kapil Sharma Show’s episode with Bhojpuri star Manoj Tiwari had to be cancelled last minute due to the strike.

