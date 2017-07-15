CID actor Daya suffers wardrobe malfunction at Zee Gold Awards

Daya performing during Zee Gold Awards. Daya performing during Zee Gold Awards.

All TV buffs will be treated to a scintillating evening on Sunday. The event saw the who’s who of the industry from Krystle D’souza, Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy, Shweta Tiwari to Karan Patel, Mohsin Khan, Vishal Vashishtha and countless others walk the ‘Gold’ carpet and some of them even enthralled the audience with some power-packed performances. CID’s very popular badass cop Daya surprised all with his new avatar as he shook a leg on the stage. But the actor suffered wardrobe malfunction leaving him red faced.

Known for his strength for breaking doors and passion for finding out the truth, and bringing justice to the victims, the mighty CID officer for a change wore his dancing shoes. He blew the audiences away with his powerful dance performance on the patriotic song Vande Mataram. Even though people lauded his commendable performance, not many knew that he was having a tough time managing a wardrobe malfunction. The actor had to put in maximum energy to raise his leg high and stomp on the stage as part of his act but he, unfortunately, tore his pyjama while doing that.

Speaking about the incident, Daya said, “When we came for fittings a day before the show, we gave them certain specifications so that the clothes on the day of the event are comfortable and well fitted. On the day of the event when I wore the clothes, they were all either an inch or two tight or loose at some places. Since nothing could be done at the last minute right before the performance, I wore the same pyjamas and prepped myself for the act. As soon as the act started and I performed my first step, my pyjama tore and I didn’t have an option but to continue the act.”

Television’s favourite cop did not let an iota of stress show on his face and finished the act with complete confidence and energy. Apart from Daya, don’t miss the divas Mouni Roy, Barkha Sengupta and Shivangi Joshi move to the beats of 2016’s hit song ‘Kala Chashma’ and the macho men Vishal Vashishta, Vin Rana and Karanvir Bohra perform to peppy numbers ‘Dhakkad hain’, ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘Sultan’.

Romance will get an all-new meaning when the love birds Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel will bring alive their on-screen chemistry in ‘Zalima’ and the real life couple Krystle Dsouza and Karan Tacker dance to ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya’.

