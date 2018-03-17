Christiane Amanpour’s new show Sex and Love Around the World explores intimacy

Christiane Amanpour’s Sex & Love Around the World is a six-part series that explores relationships, sex and intimacy in different parts of the world. Christiane Amanpour’s Sex & Love Around the World is a six-part series that explores relationships, sex and intimacy in different parts of the world.

Christiane Amanpour is known all over the world for reporting from war zones and areas where conflict is on the rise. But with her latest show, Amapour makes a departure from her field into an area that is still treated as a taboo by many. Her show Sex & Love Around the World on CNN is a six-part series that explores relationships, sex and intimacy in different parts of the world.

Amapour told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’d been so used to reporting all these extreme things that refugees go through, that happen in war zones and crisis zones and disaster zones,” she says. “How do they stay alive? How do they feed their children? But never how do they maintain their love affairs? How do they maintain intimacy?”

In her conversation with The Hollywood Reporter she explains that this idea came to her about three years ago while she was listening to a radio broadcast about Syrian refugees.

Anthony Bourdain, known for shows like Parts Unknown and No Reservations, is the executive producer of the show along with Amanpour. He revealed that he had been thinking of a show along similar lines so when Amanpour called him with this idea, he was completely on board. Bourdain shared, “I would find myself talking to women in places like Beirut or Japan or Africa, places that are very patriarchal, places where it was very difficult for women to speak honestly. They would start to tell me these rather incredible, intimate and very powerful stories about their sexuality, their role in society. But I’m not a journalist, I’m not a woman; I didn’t know that I had the gravitas to negotiate that delicate balance. And so when Christiane called me out of the blue and said, ‘Let’s get together, I have a project I want to talk to you about,’ it was kind of a dream come true.”

Amanpour shared that she had seen women from all over the world and wanted to explore the idea of intimacy from a woman’s perspective, “Having covered women and their roles in society all over the world, I wanted to uncover this particularly sensitive, touchy and yet vital human experience of sexuality and intimacy and love from a woman’s perspective. Women are increasingly agents for their own happiness and their own fulfillment. And it was just a beautiful opportunity to come face-to-face with that. And I loved it. It was reaffirming to me of life’s essential optimism. And I am an optimist, despite all the bad stuff that I’ve reported on. And I believe strongly that women will achieve all their rights, not just their political rights and their economic rights, but their right to fulfillment and satisfaction and their right just to be themselves.”

