Gordon Ramsay, Rose McGowan, Mandy Moore and others mourn Anthony Bourdain

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain‘s death has left his community of fans in the entertainment world reeling. The renowned chef, TV host and author apparently committed suicide on Friday, CNN confirmed to people.com. He was 61. Within minutes of the news breaking, several celebrities took to Twitter to mourn the loss.

“Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now,” tweeted Chrissy Teigen.

Gordon Ramsay tweeted that he was “stunned and saddened” by the news. “He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away,” he tweeted.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened,” tweeted Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski.

Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :( — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

“Incredibly sad news about Anthony Bourdain. Sending such love to his family, including his CNN family, who must be hurting terribly today,” tweeted Megyn Kelly.

Also thinking of @AsiaArgento today. Keep her in your prayers. Rest In Peace Anthony Bourdain. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 8, 2018

Kelly also offered her condolences to Bourdain’s girlfriend Asia Argento. “Keep her in your prayers. Rest In Peace Anthony Bourdain,” she tweeted.

The host of CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was found unresponsive in his hotel room in France on Friday morning by close friend and French chef, Eric Ripert, according to CNN. Both were filming an upcoming episode of Bourdain’s award-winning show.

I’m so gutted by Anthony Bourdain’s passing because he embodied a sense of adventure, celebration of uniqueness and joi de vivre I was so inspired by. Goes to show that even if you travel to the ends of the earth, you cannot escape your own mind’s torment. — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) June 8, 2018

Actor Felicia Day tweeted, “I’m so gutted by Anthony Bourdain’s passing because he embodied a sense of adventure, celebration of uniqueness and joi de vivre I was so inspired by. Goes to show that even if you travel to the ends of the earth, you cannot escape your own mind’s torment.”

This is utterly heartbreaking. Thank you for opening our eyes to parts of the world both cherished and unknown. What a legacy. Sending peace and love to his family. If you or someone you love needs help, please reach out or call 1-800-273-TALK. https://t.co/mkht3wTY5m — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) June 8, 2018

This is Us actor Mandy Moore tweeted, “This is utterly heartbreaking. Thank you for opening our eyes to parts of the world both cherished and unknown. What a legacy. Sending peace and love to his family. If you or someone you love needs help, please reach out or call 1-800-273-TALK.”

Anthony I am so mad at you. You were so loved, the world is not better without you. I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back. pic.twitter.com/kqOEdJ80h9 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 8, 2018

Harvey Weinstein whistelblower and actor Rose McGowan posted a tearful video with the caption, “Anthony I am so mad at you. You were so loved, the world is not better without you. I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back.”

