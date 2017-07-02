Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant is ecstatic after her sister Shruti ties the knot with TV actor Dhruv Bhandari. See photos

Shruti Merchant got married to television actor Dhruv Bhandari. Shruti Merchant got married to television actor Dhruv Bhandari.

Bollywood ace choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant’s sister Shruti Merchant tied the knot with television actor Dhruv Bhandari. The actor, who was last seen in the show Tere Shehar Main, was dating Shruti since four years and finally took their relationship to another level on June 20. The event was kept a low-key affair.

Talking about the wedding, Dhruv told Times of India, “It was a three day, low key affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The engagement ceremony was held on June 19 and pheras the following day. We danced like there’s no tomorrowat the beach party on 21st.”

He added that he fell in love with Shruti the moment he saw her. “Sparks flew the moment I saw her and I vowed that I’d end up with her. We got along like a house on fire since we had many things in common. Surprisingly, we had studied in the same college but had never met then.”

The two have been dating each other since four years. Dhruv is quite famous among the girls due to his appearance on the Star Plus show while Shruti has acquired name in Bollywood for her choreography. Shruti has also judged some reality shows on television.

Shruti’s sister Vaibhavi posted the picture of the marriage with the caption: “A wedding to remember…Thank you God❤️may you stay blessed always..Shruti & Dhruv✨ (sic).”

Shruti made her debut as a Choreographer and won the Big Entertainment Award for best Choreographer for “Thug Le” from Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. And made her TV debut as a Judge on ZEE TV’s Dance Reality Show, Dance India Dance – Season 4 in 2013.

