Chitrangda Singh on Irrfan’s health: I really wish it’s far less than what we are thinking and he gets well really soon

While Irrfan Khan was said to be suffering from a bout of jaundice, he left his fans and well-wishers worried after posting a cryptic tweet regarding him diagnosed with a ‘rare disease’. Recently at the launch of DID Li’l Masters, Irrfan’s Yeh Saali Zindagi co-star Chitrangda Singh, who is judging the reality show, was asked if she was aware of his condition. Getting misty-eyed, the actor shared, “It’s unfortunate and I wish Irrfan all the best. I really hope it’s far less than what we are thinking and he gets well really soon.

Voice almost shaking and with a lump in her throat, she added, “There’s too many bad news this year. It really makes you think, I mean, what are we running after. It really makes you stop and give a thought to what actually is important in your life. And to also value every little thing. These incidents are quite despairing and don’t leave you soon. Be it Srideviji’s death or even this chat about Irrfan, it does affect you.”

Irrfan left his fans and the film industry hugely concerned when over a week back, he shared he was suffering from a rare disease. Since then speculation about his health hasn’t stopped despite him and his family requesting people to not indulge in it.

The Paan Singh Tomar actor had tweeted about his health issues on March 5, “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life-shaking you up. The last 15 days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease.”

“I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – 10 days, when further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me,” he had added.

Soon rumours about him suffering from brain cancer and being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital also started getting circulated on social media. After hospital officials refuted the rumours, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar also issued a statement through a Facebook post. She thanked Irrfan’s fans for their good wishes and their concern but also urged them to stop speculating about the disease Irrfan is suffering from. She wrote, “Let’s not waste our precious energies to only know what it is. My best friend and my partner is a ‘warrior’ he is fighting every obstacle with tremendous grace and beauty. I apologize for not answering calls msgs, but I want all of you to know I am truly humbled indebted forever for the wishes prayers and concern from all over the world,” wrote Sutapa. She continued by writing, “My humble request to all of you is to concentrate on the song of life, to dance of life to victory. My family will soon join in this dance of life. Thank you all from bottom of our heart.”

Chitrangda will be seen making her television debut with DID Li’l Masters where she will be accompanied by director Siddharth Anand and choreographer Marzi Pestonji in the judging panel. Hosted by Jay Bhanushali, the kids dance reality show airs every weekend on Zee TV at 9 pm.

