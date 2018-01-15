Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 actor Charu Rohatgi dies

Charu Rohatgi was last seen in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3. Charu Rohatgi was last seen in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3.

Actor Charu Rohatgi, last seen on Star Plus’ hit show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, passed away this morning. According to reports, the actor’s cause of death was cardiac arrest. “The cause of death was stress as she was shooting until 3 am. Her funeral will take place today, however, the time is yet to be decided since one of her daughters will reach the city at 2 pm,” SpotboyE reported.

Charu had been working in the entertainment industry for a long time, and had appeared in shows like Sony TV’s Ladies Special, Pratigya, Uttaran and Trideviyaan. The actor had also dabbled in movies. She had featured in 15 Park Avenue, No One Killed Jessica, Patiala House, and in Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Ishaqzaade.

In fact, Parineeti offered her condolences on Twitter with a post that read, “RIP Charu Rohatgi ma’am. You were the most loving mother in Ishaqzaade and an amazing woman to work with. May your family have the strength to cope with this loss. Will never forget you!!!”

Charu had played the role of Parineeti’s mother in the movie. Her last screen role featured her as TV sensation Barun Sobti’s grandmother in Gul Khan’s Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3.

RIP Charu Rohatgi ma’am. You were the most loving mother in Ishaqzaade and an amazing woman to work with. May your family have the strength to cope with this loss. Will never forget you!!! — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 15, 2018

“Well, I started my journey with Ladies Special on Sony TV and later bagged the movie Patiala House. I always wanted to become an actor but I couldn’t, as there were loads of responsibilities on me, however after both my daughters’ wedding, they decided to send me to Mumbai to pursue my dreams, and I was lucky enough to get into television,” Charu had said in one of her earlier interviews.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd