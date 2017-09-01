Charlie Cox not certain about Daredevil Season 3

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Netflix’s Daredevil. Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Netflix’s Daredevil.

Actor Charlie Cox says he is unaware about what lies in store for the third installment of Daredevil, but he would want his character to explore his equation with Karen’s. The 34-year-old actor, who plays Matt Murdock/ Daredevil in the Marvel TV show, says he would like if his part could bare himself before Karen (played by Deborah Ann Woll), whose quest for justice sends her crashing into Murdock’s life, reported Collider. “(I) don’t know what they’re thinking or planning for season three. I’d like to see the relationship with Karen figure itself out. I’d like Matt to be able to find that vulnerability that is required, in order to be honest, upfront and vulnerable with someone that he cares greatly about.

“Hopefully, he’s learned some lessons from The Defenders. Hopefully, he’s learned that sometimes we need each other. He believes in God and maybe he’s beginning to understand that God gave us each other for a reason, and he doesn’t have to be so stubborn in his need and desire to do everything by himself,” says Cox. The third spell of Daredevil is yet to get a release date on Netflix. Apart from Daredevil, Charlie Cox is also known for his work in movies like Stardust and The Theory of Everything. He also appeared in HBO’s critically acclaimed Boardwalk Empire’s second and third seasons.

The Defenders was a teaming up of various superheroes coming from TV shows of Marvel and Netflix. It comes under Marvel Cinematic Universe which means it is set in the same world of Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.

(With inputs from PTI)

