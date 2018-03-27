Chandrakanta co-stars Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh are dating

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Chandrakanta airs on Colors and is a rebooted version of the Doordarshan show. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Chandrakanta airs on Colors and is a rebooted version of the Doordarshan show.

Love on sets is a common occurrence in the television industry. After working for hours together, actors often form real-life bonds. Some of the relationships have even turned into marriages like Ram Kapoor-Gautami Gadgil and Hiten Tejwani-Gauri Pradhan, to more recent Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim and Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy. And now, sources suggest that the protagonists of supernatural drama Chandrakanta-Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh are in love. A source from the sets shared with indianexpress.com, “They have been going strong for a while but are wary of announcing it in public as of now. They are inseparable on sets and are often spending time together even after shoots.”

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Chandrakanta airs on Colors and is a rebooted version of the Doordarshan show. Launched in June last year, the weekend show opened to great numbers but slowly it slipped. Even though it no more finds itself in the top lists, Chandrakanta has its own loyal audience, which made the channel extend its contract. While Madhurima plays the titular role, Vishal is seen enacting the character of Prince Veerendra Pratap Singh. The couple showcases a scintillating chemistry on-screen and seems like their romantic scenes helped them develop feelings for each other off-screen too.

Interestingly, all was not well between them in their initial days of romance. After dating for a while, they parted ways owing to some misunderstanding but they recently spoke and sorted out their differences to come back together. The entire Chandrakanta team is aware of their relationship and have been only supportive of the match. Renee Dhyani, who plays the negative character Gehna, and is close to both Vishal and Madhurima shared with us, “They are made for each other and I am really happy for them.”

Madhurima who rose to fame with Kumkum Bhagya quit the show after bagging the lead in Akshay Kumar’s Baby. Post a break, she participated in the reality show I Can Do That. The actor also starred in thrillers Dafa 420 and 24. Madhurima was then roped in for Chandrakanta by Ekta Kapoor. While Vishal had been part of shows like Chandragupta Maurya and Sasural Simar Ka, his big break came with Begusarai, where he played the anti-hero. Vishal has interestingly been linked with most of his female co-stars, be it Anjum Fakih (Timeout) or Shivangi Joshi (Begusarai).

