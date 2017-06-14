Chandrakanta actor Vishal Aditya Singh: VFX used in Ekta Kapoor’s version make it superior to original

Vishal Aditya Singh was earlier seen in Sab TV’s show Begusarai. Vishal Aditya Singh was earlier seen in Sab TV’s show Begusarai.

Within months of the launch of Life Ok’s reboot of 1990s hit fantasy show, Chandrakanta, Colors is ready with its remake too, which has been helmed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. The show stars Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh in the lead roles. Vishal, who was earlier seen in Sab TV’s Begusarai, is over the moon after bagging the Colors show.

Talking to indianexpress.com ahead of its premiere, the actor shared his excitement and also spoke about why comparisons between the two remakes were unfair. “This show is going to be the biggest show of my life. I couldn’t have asked for more. A show by Ekta Kapoor and on Colors is a dream come true. I always felt an inclination towards costume drama and fantasy genre so this is icing on the cake that the show is Chandrakanta remake,” he said. This will be Vishal’s second show as a lead after Begusarai.

The actor said that the initial days during preparation for Chandrakanta were nerve-wracking as he felt a lot of pressure to live up to the hype of the original and the scale at which Balaji was making the remake.

“Indeed, there was a lot of pressure, especially during the early days. But by the time we reached the set and starred shooting, I was much more comfortable and had got a hang of the character. But I am hoping I am able to live up to the grandeur of this show,” Vishal added.

Comparisons with the original series are but natural. But they haven’t affected the actor for he believes in the version and vision of Ekta Kapoor for the new show.

“First of all, I was really small when the original show aired so, I don’t remember the performances hence it takes away the pressure from my mind. As there’s nothing in my memory, I don’t have any reference. Also, our show is our take on the story. Of course, at the core they are same but our treatment is different, the VFX used was not available at that time so in that sense our show is bigger,” Vishal said.

Comparison with more than 20-year-old show is not the only challenge for the new one, Balaji’s show also needs to prepare itself to be pitted against Life Ok’s series, which stars Kritika Kamra in the titular character.

On this, Vishal said, “I don’t think it’s fair to compare. We are two different versions of the same story. Our approaches are different and we both are attempting something else. I know people will compare but it shouldn’t happen.”

