Chandan Prabhakar shares first pic of his daughter and it will make you forget the Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover fight

Chandan Prabhakar recently shared a picture of his newborn baby girl on social media. The actor-comedian, who gained fame on the platform of The Kapil Sharma Show has kept himself away from all the controversies looming the show currently and has remained engrossed in his personal life. While he has been skipping the shooting of the show since past few weeks, it was revealed only recently that the reason was something special. Chandan was blessed with a baby girl a few days back. And now he has shared the first picture of the little one.

“Me n my daughter….no words for this feelings. Love,” Chandan captioned the image on Twitter. Chandan, who has been more involved in welcoming his darling daughter also thanked his wife Nandini Khanna two days back. He tweeted,” Trying to xpress my happiness in words…Thanx Nandani…lots of love n hugs.”

The comedian is on cloud nine after having his first born child. Though what he has named his daughter is still not known.

Me n my daughter….no words for this feelings. Love. pic.twitter.com/pSjbWOoBvh — Chandan Prabhakar (@haanjichandan) April 2, 2017

Trying to xpress my happiness in words…Thanx Nandani…lots of love n hugs. pic.twitter.com/zNBKG3KLDE — Chandan Prabhakar (@haanjichandan) March 31, 2017

“Actually, we believe in the naamkaran ceremony and as soon as the pandit tells the first letter of what can be the name, then we’ll do that,” Chandan Prabhakar told PinkVilla in an interview.

The report further mentioned that when he was asked the obvious question if he has quit The Kapil Sharma Show, he said that these days he is busy enjoying every moment of fatherhood and he does not want to think about the controversy, as it will remain what it is.

Chandan Prabhakar is India’s popular stand-up comedian. He had won the second position in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3. He later gained more popularity on Comedy Nights With Kapil. Later when the team shifted to another channel, he played the role of a tea- staller in The Kapil Sharma Show.

