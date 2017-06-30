Chandan Prabhakar returns to Kapil Sharma with jibes about Australia and their fight, watch video

The funny banter between Chandan Prabhakar and Kapil Sharma make for a perfect laughter dose this weekend. The funny banter between Chandan Prabhakar and Kapil Sharma make for a perfect laughter dose this weekend.

Chandan Prabhakar had the perfect start to his second innings on The Kapil Sharma Show as he was welcomed with a standing ovation from the audience as well as from Navjot Singh Sidhu the moment he walked in. The crowd went gaga on seeing Chandan aka Chandu Chaiwallah and the sense of relief on seeing his friend standing right beside him after a tumultuous phase of life was much evident on actor-comedian Kapil Sharma’s face. Well, we can’t miss the title track of Dharmendra’s movie, Apne, playing in the background.

The various teasers of the episode to be aired this Saturday, with guests Dr Rahat Indori, Dr Kumar Vishwas and Shabeena Adeeb, are making the wait for the episode even more difficult. They remind us the good old days of Kapil’s show when the funny banter between Chandan and Kapil made for a perfect laughter dose. In the teaser, when Sidhu asks Chandan if he has returned, Chandan says, “No I have come to inquire about the health of Kapil. I heard he was in hospital.” To this Kapil replies that his body sugar level went down and this is where the two friends do what they do the best — pulling each other’s leg.

Chandan didn’t miss on mentioning how his plans of posting several pictures of their trip to Australia were crushed as when they landed in India, there were already several pictures of them flowing on the internet. The point of reference is the much-discussed trip of The Kapil Sharma Show’s team to Australia, where Kapil misbehaved with his team members including Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan and in protest, they decided to quit the show. Taking a dig at his friend Kapil, Chandan — when asked by Kapil that how could he forget him, said, “How can someone forget you. You stay in the headlines more than Prime Minister Modi.”

Later, when Kapil tries to poke Chandan on where he has been, Chandan gives it back to him by saying, “Everybody knows I was away to Australia and everybody might have flown to the country but not everyone returned.” Now with Chandan back and Bharti Singh joining Kapil’s team, it will be interesting to see a competition between Kapil’s show and Krushna Abhishek’s Drama Company.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd