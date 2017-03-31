Chandan Prabhakar of The Kapil Sharma Show becomes dad, blessed with a baby girl

Chandan Prabhakar was blessed with a baby girl on Friday morning. Chandan Prabhakar was blessed with a baby girl on Friday morning.

Amidst the ongoing tension between the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show and its host Kapil, Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu is on top of the world. Reason? The comedian has become a proud father of a baby girl. For now, Chandan has put everything aside as he is busy welcoming his little bundle of joy to the world. Chandan has boycotted Kapil’s show ever since the host misbehaved with the cast aboard a flight.

Chandan was considered Kapil’s closest friend till the rift happened. Chandan tied the knot on April 25, 2015 with Punjab-based Nandani Khanna and was blessed with a baby girl this morning. The comedian shared the good news with his fans on his social media account as he wrote, “Wat a lovely mrng, If I write words they will create boundaries around my feelings which r infinite..bt I want to share it with the whole universe..n Yes its a feeling of becoming a FATHER…n now I m FATHER blessed with a baby girl..Thank u so much, God.” An overwhelmed Chandan added, “Trying to xpress my happiness in words…Thanx Nandani…lots of love n hugs.”

Trying to xpress my happiness in words…Thanx Nandani…lots of love n hugs. pic.twitter.com/zNBKG3KLDE — Chandan Prabhakar (@haanjichandan) March 31, 2017

After almost two years of marriage, this is Nandani and Chandan’s first child. The couple had a traditional Punjabi wedding in Amritsar in the presence of their close friends and family. But Chandan’s friends from the industry — Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda — gave the ceremony a miss because of their professional commitments.

Recently the comedian was in the news after he boycotted the show after Kapil allegedly shouted at him during the Australia tour. Not just verbal abuse, Kapil is also said to have slapped co-actor Sunil Grover while aboard a flight from Melbourne. Chandan refused to shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show after that by saying he is unavailable.

