Cezanne Khan and Anuj Saxena approached for Bigg Boss 11?

Come next month, television audience will be seen glued to the screens. Why? Well, Bigg Boss will be back! The eleventh season of the show promises to double up the fun with once again locking up celebrities along with commoners inside the house. The team is currently finalizing the contestants and after signing in Niti Taylor and Pearl V Puri, the buzz is that the makers have approached Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Cezanne Khan and Kusum lead Anuj Saxena.

Cezanne has been missing from TV screens for a long time. After the success of Kasautii, the actor was part of a couple of shows and then soon took a sabbatical. Though there has been news of him making a comeback, all deals fell flat. If he indeed goes into the Bigg Boss house, as previous contestants, this can be a great way to revive his career. As for Anuj, he rose to fame playing the lead in Balaji Telefilms Kkusum. After a flying career and a roaring business in pharmacy, he found himself in a soup when he was reportedly caught involved in a graft case. Anuj had recently surrendered to the Delhi police for the same case and is currently out on a bail. Well, it indeed is no surprise, for Bigg Boss happily welcomes one contestant each year with a police record.

Shared a source, “The makers want to make up for the last season’s failed casting when it comes to celebs. They want to leave no stones unturned to get the most controversial celeb inside the house who can create the much needed drama.”

Apart from these, Nikitin Dheer and Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee’s are said to enter the house. While celebs like Nandish Sandhu and Sumit Bharadwaj have reportedly declined the offer.

Reports also suggest Jhanvi Kapoor, who emerged during Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding claiming to be his wife, and even cut her wrist for him might also enter the house as a commoner. Apart from her, Monalisa’s husband Vikrant Singh, actor Juhi Aslam, controversial model Arshi Khan, a cross dresser from Delhi and a god woman are apparently in contention to join the commoners group.

Bigg Boss 11 will have the theme of a neighborhood this time, wherein the contestants will be divided into two houses. There’s also a buzz that the commoners will come in pairs. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show will tentatively go on air from 1 October.

