Carrie Fisher’s sister thank fans for support

A day after actress Carrie Fisher suffered a mid-air heart attack, her sister took to social media to thank people for their support. Joely Fisher, Carrie’s 49-year-old sister and a fellow actress who has appeared on “Last Man Standing,” posted on Twitter a throwback photo of them with fellow sister and TV star Tricia Leigh Fisher.

“Fisher Girls…Your love and prayers are deeply felt…@TriciaLFisher @carrieffisher @Gary_TheDog,” Joely wrote. Joely, who is performing in the Laguna Playhouse’s production of “Sleeping Beauty,” also tweeted that she would perform a matinee of the pantomime that afternoon as scheduled, then return to Carrie’s bedside.

The 60-year-old Star Wars’ actress’ brother and 58-year-old producer Todd said that actress was treated in the ICU following her cardiac arrest, which took place on a plane just before it landed in Los Angeles, reported E! online.

“She’s obviously a very tough girl who has survived many things. I encourage everyone to pray for her,” Todd said. Carrie’s mother, 84-year-old actress Debbie Reynolds, has not commented on her daughter, nor has the actress’ only child and daughter, Billie Lourd.

Carrie Fisher, beloved by legions of fans for nearly 40 years since she first walked the corridors of a Star Wars spacecraft as Princess Leia Organa, is being treated in an intensive care unit after a serious medical emergency on a flight, according to her brother. Todd Fisher told The Associated Press on Friday night that his sister was receiving excellent care, but said that he could not classify her condition. He had earlier told the AP that she had been stabilized and was out of the emergency room.

The 24-year-old actress, who appears on “Scream Queens,” was spotted entering the hospital Friday with her mother’s French bulldog Gary.