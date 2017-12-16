Web series Byomkesh Season 2 debuts on Hoichoi

Byomkesh Season 2 has started streaming on Hoichoi Byomkesh Season 2 has started streaming on Hoichoi

Byomkesh Season 2, the much-awaited web series sequel featuring the iconic fictional sleuth, has started streaming on Hoichoi from today. In the new series, Byomkesh Bakshi, the creation of Bengali writer Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay, will solve the mystery of Satyakam’s murder.

“The script is based on Rakter Daag, another bestseller in the Byomkesh series,” said director Soumik Chattopadhyay. Byomkesh is being played by actor Anirban Bhattacharya in the web series. “I have tried to project him as a crime-buster as well as an ordinary human. The character has four to five shades to it and I tried portraying them all,” said Bhattacharya.

Yeti Obhijaan actor Aryann Bhowmik, who plays Satyakam in Rakter Daag in the Byomkesh Season 2 web series, said, “My character has the premonition of being killed and turns to Byomkesh for help. I have been hooked to Byomkesh Bakshi novels since my school days.”

“After being part of the feature film based on another popular fictional character – adventurer Kakababu – doing a Byomkesh Bakshi fills you with immense pride,” he said. Meanwhile, a week-long film festival featuring the detective concluded today on the same web platform.

The web film festival, which started streaming from December 11, had an interesting package of Bengali Byomkesh films, such as Chiriakhana (1967), Byomkesh Bakshi (2010), Satyanweshi (2013), Byomkesh Phire Elo (2014) Byomkesh Bakshi (2014), Har Har Byomkesh (2015) and Byomkesh o Chiriakhana (2016).

