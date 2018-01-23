When family drama wasn’t a bad word on television, Ramesh Sippy’s Buniyaad brought families together

Ramesh Sippy directed the popular show Buniyaad, which laid the foundation for Indian television in the 80s. Ramesh Sippy directed the popular show Buniyaad, which laid the foundation for Indian television in the 80s.

Way before the era when Indian television was all about the screaming contestants of Bigg Boss and the supernatural elements of Naagin, there was a period when TV was still enjoying its infant but golden age. This was the time when Doordarshan was the only channel and watching television shows together was a ritual followed by families all across the country.

This was also the era when Doordarshan had just started selling its slots to private companies and we saw shows that are still remembered for their rich stories, which sounds utopian today. But in fact, it was not utopia. This was the time when the Indian audience saw Ramesh Sippy’s Buniyaad that engaged its viewers week after week without fail.

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Buniyaad’s story begins during the partition era. Haveliram and his family live in Lahore but are yet to face the wrath of the fundamentalists. The ongoing riots in the city are causing a havoc and thus begins the story of a family that aims to survive it all, together.

Buniyaad came at a time when the Indian audience hadn’t seen many television dramas. What also added to its appeal was the era they chose to tell their story in. The older generation that lived through partition had nothing but bitter memories that brought tears to their eyes every time they sat down to talk about it with their grandchildren and Buniyaad captured the essence of those times in a poignant way.

Not just the story, what also stood out for this show was its detailed writing. Every character, and there were many, had his own arc, his background and a fully developed story and the amalgamation of all these presented a compelling tale of a family that was ready to fight against all odds. The story centers around Haveliram and Lajoji (played by Alok Nath and Anita Kanwar) and their three sons played by Dalip Tahil, Mazhar Khan and Kanwaljeet Singh. The characters of all three sons were so distinct that one could see the effort that the writers had put in to make them fully functional independently. Kiran Juneja’s Veeranwali was another standout character who, in many ways, held the story together.

The timeline of this show shifts in the later episodes. First, in the pre-independence era, where we see the background of Haveliram, his dynamics with his family, his love story with Lajoji and the events that transpire with Veeranwali and Vrishbhan (the two pivotal characters of the series). The timeline later also shifts to the 80s where we see the next generation dealing with their set of problems.

The simplicity of dialogues that felt earthy, the sets of the houses that felt real and reminded people of their own homes in the 40s, the characters who weren’t malicious just for the sake of being villains were all appealing and revisiting some of these episodes will engross you enough to give this show another go.

Ramesh Sippy was a big name in the movies. With Sholay, Shaan, Saagar and many other popular films in his kitty, this was his first outing with television. Along with his father, GP Sippy, as the producer, they created a finite series that had its story in place even before they went on floor.

Shows like Buniyaad take us back to those nostalgic days when Indian television aced at telling emotional stories. This was the time when a show labelled as family drama had no negative connotations attached to it and for those who have lived through that golden age, the present day television entertainment makes them wonder about the ‘buniyaad’ (foundation) that was laid back in 1986.

