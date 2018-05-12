Brooklyn Nine-Nine gets another season, this time on NBC

Andy Samberg starrer Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been revived by NBC after Fox cancelled the show Andy Samberg starrer Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been revived by NBC after Fox cancelled the show

Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans can sigh in relief as the cop caper has been renewed for another season by NBC. The show’s abrupt cancellation had upset the series’ fans. There was quite some speculation that the show might get picked by streaming platforms, Hulu or Netflix but it is NBC who saved the day.

The sixth season will reportedly consist of thirteen episodes. NBC Chairman said in a statement that he still regrets selling the show to Fox. “Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home,” Variety quoted Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment, as saying.

The cast and creators of the show are obviously overjoyed with the news and took to Twitter to express their happiness at the news. Co-creator Dan Groor tweeted, “Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but….NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!! Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world! Nine-nine!!!!!!!!!”

Melissa Fumero, who plays Amy Santiago on the show, shared a GIF as well. “#Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!!” her tweet read.

Cast members Chelsea Peretti and Stephanie Beatriz also tweeted about how happy they were at the news, Andy Samberg’s band The Lonely Island posted a message on Twitter that read, “So happy to announce: NBC IS PICKING UP BROOKLYN 99 for SEASON 6!!!”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine features Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, and Andre Braugher in significant roles.

