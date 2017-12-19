Director David Ayer: Bright has the message that no matter who you are, achieve your dreams

David Ayer, along with Hollywood superstar Will Smith and rest of the Bright team in India. David Ayer, along with Hollywood superstar Will Smith and rest of the Bright team in India.

Director David Ayer has revealed that his upcoming Netflix film Bright, which incorporates fantasy genre elements with the real world socio-economic issues, has a strong message that “no matter who you are, you need to achieve your dreams”.

Ayer, along with Hollywood superstar Will Smith and rest of the Bright team, was promoting the film at High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel in Mumbai.

While talking to media, the 49-year-old said, “The movie is a lot about Joel’s character, who’s playing an orc. In this society, orc’s life is much harder and he has dreams”.

“The message of the movie is, no matter who you are, you need to achieve your dreams. Nobody can tell you who you are, nobody can define you, but you. You live your life from your heart”, he added.

Noomi Noren, who is also part of the film, claimed, “It’s the film, you can see over and over because it has so many things to discover and with Netflix, you can watch over and over again.”

The movie is an action-fantasy film that is set in a fictional version of our world.In this world, humans co-exist with fantasy creatures like orcs, fairies and elves.

Smith plays a human cop, who has an orc (Joel Edgerton) as his partner. This world has sensitive dynamics of racism, but instead of the discrimination against African-Americans, here it is the orcs (and possibly other creatures) who face day-to-day discrimination.

To say the least, the film looks interesting.

