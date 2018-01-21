Breaking Bad cast reminisces the “magical years” as the show turns 10

Breaking Bad was first telecast on AMC on January 20, 2018. Breaking Bad was first telecast on AMC on January 20, 2018.

Breaking Bad changed television for many of us. Sure, the trend of high-content drama on television was started by HBO’s biggies like The Sopranos and The Wire, and nobody discussed a TV show on the internet like Lost, but Breaking Bad was the harbinger of the next chapter for the medium. It proved that the viewers were not idiots to be fed inferior sitcoms and dumbed-down storylines. Breaking Bad respected its audience. It did not spoon-feed stuff, and kept them guessing. It is safe to say that many of today’s top shows would not exist without Breaking bad.

This superb AMC crime-drama turned 10 yesterday, and on the occasion, the cast of the show, including the big two, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who played the fantastic duo of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the show, reminisced working on the show and how they still remember those days.

Aaron Paul posted a short animated representation of the events of the show and said, “10 years ago today Mr. White and Jesse Pinkman decided to start cooking crystal meth. Thank you Vince for coming up with this crazy concept. Here’s a quick video of our journeys. Happy 10th anniversary ”

Bryan Cranston quoted the tweet and said, “Yo Bitch! I stole your line, Aaron. But you can “Say my name!” Just thinking about the 6 magical years on BB with our great cast and crew. I miss you all, even those Heisenberg had to kill. Vince, you’re a genius and a wonderful human being. Thank you for the ride of our lives!”

Dean Norris, who played the well-loved character Hank Schraeder, posted a photo of Hank beating the crap out of Jesse Pinkman (true fans would remember the scene) and said, “Miss ya @aaronpaul_8 #BreakingBad.”

Happy 10 year anniversary #BreakingBad

He also thanked his on-screen wife Betsy Brandt, who played Marie Schrader in the show. “Thanks @betsy_brandt for being the best tv wife ever. #BreakingBad,” he said.

In reply, Betsy said, “I was just about to text you “meet me in the kitchen with a box of wine”. 😘 I love the story that we told, and I love you. “

