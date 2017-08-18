WATCH: Bose Dead Or Alive trailer: This Rajkummar Rao web series revolves around Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Bose Dead Or Alive Trailer: This Rajkummar Rao web series promises to be fast and intense. Bose Dead Or Alive Trailer: This Rajkummar Rao web series promises to be fast and intense.

Bose: Dead Or Alive’s trailer just arrived and we can’t wait to see what Rajkummar Rao has brought to this web series. The trailer that was launched in Mumbai was released online on August 18, and within minutes has already garnered the attention of fans. The trailer begins with a voiceover that says, “The world thinks Bose is dead.” In the sneak peek, people ponder over Bose’s death or if this is yet another disappearing act. The web-series might be centred around one of the biggest conspiracy theories of the country, but it does show how it all began for Bose. His journey towards becoming Netaji, one of the most loved leaders of India.

From reference of Netaji’s most famous speech that said, “Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom,” to his allegiance to war and the fight for peace is all highlighted beautifully in the trailer. It is mostly through dialogues and Rajkummar Rao’s skills that we connect to the man on screen. At places, the line between the actor and the character blurs and it is magical to watch.

The series written by Reshu Nath and directed by Pulkit is an ALT Balaji Original and will be streamed soon. Hansal Mehta, who had issued a statement earlier about this web series had said that this is not a boring account of a freedom fighter. He had said, “The show is not another boring biography. It is the unveiling of India’s biggest cover up. It is a fast-paced, gripping tale on a man whose trajectory is one of the most fascinating stories ever.”

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao’s latest release Bareilly Ki Barfi, also starring Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana, hit the screens on August 18.

