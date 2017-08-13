Bose Dead or Alive: Ekta Kapoor shares the first glimpse of Web series on Subhash Chandra Bose. Watch video

Bose: Dead or Alive will feature Rajkummar Rao as the freedom fighter figure Subhash Chandra Bose. Bose: Dead or Alive will feature Rajkummar Rao as the freedom fighter figure Subhash Chandra Bose.

When Ekta Kapoor launched her Web-series channel ALTBalaji, she surprised everyone with the kind of content she was putting forward through this new medium. After an impressive line-up of Web-series, she revealed to a shocked audience that Hansal Mehta will be directing a new Web series based on the life of freedom fighter and national figure Subhash Chandra Bose. Following this, the director has now shared the first glimpse of the series, Bose Dead or Alive, much to the excitement of her fans, who are eager to know what is to come next.

While the national award winning director Hansal Mehta will be taking care of the series, it is Rajkummar Rao who will bring the character of Bose to life. The actor has been prepping for his role and, in fact, even had his head shaved so as to look as authentic as possible. Rajkummar has also gained weight, and going by the teaser, it’s evident that he’s already got the nuances of the character right.

Talking about the opportunity, Rajkummar told indianexpress.com, “I am feeling fortunate that I have got the chance to play him. In a way, I am really happy that people would know more about his life. There are so many instances about his life which left me surprised.” He added that he will be learning Bengali for the Web series.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar is all ready to surprise us yet again with Hansal Mehta’s directorial Omerta, which will premiere this year at the Toronto Film Festival. For now, he is busy in promoting his upcoming commercial film Bareilly Ki Barfi, in which he will be sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana.

