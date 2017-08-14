Bose Dead or Alive: Rajkummar Rao infuses life into Subhash Chandra Bose, leaving us speechless. Watch video

Rajkummar Rao nails it as Subhash Chandra Bose in Bose Dead or Alive. Rajkummar Rao nails it as Subhash Chandra Bose in Bose Dead or Alive.

He is in it to win it – that’s the phrase which can aptly describe Rajkummar Rao as an actor. And you will definitely agree with us after watching his first look from Bose Dead or Alive, the web-series he is doing in collaboration with director Hansal Mehta. The teaser shows a man who is hiding in the dark but slowly and steadily he reveals his identity. You know it is Rajkummar, you know the character well, but the moment he lights the cigarette and comes into light, you cannot help but say – wow!

As the look gives you goosebumps, the background score too leaves an impact. The music has an international touch, builds the mood of suspense and curiosity with the very first beat, and promises of something that is going to give you a hair rising experience.

After sharing the teaser, Ekta Kapoor, the brain behind the web-channel ALTBalaji, shared the first look on her Instagram. She captioned the teaser as, “OK HERE IT IS ! The FIRSTLOOK OF… @rajkummar_rao AS…The man… the mystery …the LEGEND! BOSE

DEAD/ALIVE..trailer releases 18th august ( our most researched show on the conspiracy theories surrounding d death of this revelutionary legend)”

The series has been directed by Hansal Mehta, who has worked with Rajkummar on many projects, including critically acclaimed films likes Shahid, Citylights and Aligarh.

While the web-series is an addition, the actor-director hit jodi will return with Omerta, which is going to have its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September.

Rajkummar, who is always hands-full with projects, only needs to be asked one question – what’s next?

