Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar roped in for Sony TV’s next show

Sony Entertainment Television is working on a bouquet of new shows that will hit screens from September. Among them is Woh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal Productions, it will star rookie actors Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh in the lead roles. Indianexpress.com has exclusive information that the makers have roped in Bollywood star Kiran Kumar to play a pivotal role in the show. Confirming the same Kiran told us, “Yes, I am doing the show and we may start shoot in a couple of days.”

Woh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai will also star Vaishnavi Macdonald, Somendra Solanki and Sachin Khurana. Kiran Kumar will play the role of a loving grandfather (nanaji), and add gravity to the star cast.

Son of popular yesteryear villain Jeevan, Kiran Kumar has had a flourishing Bollywood career. With hundreds of films like Vishwatma, Baaghi, Khuda Gawah and Brothers among many more in his kitty, Kiran has also worked extensively on the small screen. He was recently seen playing the lead in Sanyukt, a daily that presented the tale of a middle-aged couple and their children, and was said to be based on Amitabh Bachchan’s Baghban. Kiran has also played substantial roles in other TV shows like Saara Aakash, Chhajje Chhajje Ka Pyaar and Millee.

The 62-year-old actor tells us that even though he is keen to do television, he avoids shooting for a month. “This new show is a great project. I will not have to shoot every day and it’s a nice positive role. I have known Shashi and Sumeet and it’s always a pleasure to work with talented people,” he added.

The show is already on floors and is expected to air by September. As for the current changes in Sony Entertainment Television as exclusively reported by indianexpress.com, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi will air its last episode on August 25. Beyhadh, which was to end by this month, has been given an extension till October, but will shift to a new time slot of 10 pm to pave way for Kaun Banega Crorepati 9. The game show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan will air at 9 pm. Also, Sankatmochan Hanuman will be replaced by Vighnaharta Ganesh from August 22.

