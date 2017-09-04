Bobby Darling files a police complaint against husband for domestic violence and demanding dowry

Bobby Darling has filed a police complaint about domestic violence and dowry, against husband Ramneek Sharma and his parents. Bobby Darling has filed a police complaint about domestic violence and dowry, against husband Ramneek Sharma and his parents.

Actor-reality TV celebrity Bobby Darling, who is now known as Pakhi Sharma after undergoing gender transformation, has accused her husband Ramneek Sharma of domestic violence and demanding dowry.

Bobby Darling, currently staying in Delhi with her family, has filed a police complaint about domestic violence and dowry, against husband Ramneek Sharma and his parents. The couple got married one-and-a half years ago.

“The trouble in my life started after a month of our wedding. I thought with my love I will change the situation but it didn’t. He drinks in daytime and he gets drunk so much that he becomes a psycho,” Bobby told indianexpress.com.

The actor alleged that Ramneek was physically violent towards his elder brother and mother as well. She has reportedly filed for a divorce now.

“He used to beat his elder brother and mother too with belt n kicks. All neighbours know that both brothers are heavy drinkers and fighters and have also beaten society head and guards,” Bobby said. She further claimed that Ramneek has a criminal record with Bhopal police, which she wasn’t aware of when she got married to him.

“Both (brothers) have bad reputation in the society and a lot of criminal records of my husband in the past. One can check with the police,” she said. In her complaint, Bobby has alleged that Ramneek turned out to be a fraud as he introduced himself as a cineplex owner and also has a fake Facebook profile.

Bobby had participated in Bigg Boss 1. She has also appeared in films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Apna Sapna Money Money, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Page 3 and Chalte Chalte. She underwent a sex-change surgery in November 2015 in Bangkok and got married to Ramneek in February the following year. Bobby also finds a place in the Limca Book of Records for doing 18 roles as a gay man by the time she was 23 years old.

