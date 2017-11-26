Black Mirror season 4 Arkangel trailer: Parenting gone bad

Black Mirror streams on Netflix. Black Mirror streams on Netflix.

Although we do not yet know when the fourth season of Black Mirror will come, for now we have to satisfy ourselves with trailers. The latest trailer, which is creepy even by Black Mirror standards, is of the Jodi Foster directed second episode of the upcoming season called Arkangel.

Rosemarie DeWitt stars as a harried mother who wants her wayward little daughter to be safe. When her daughter almost disappears one day, the mother chooses a drastic method to control her child and keep her safe. She takes her little one to a laboratory sort of place. It is scrupulously clean with plain scientific surroundings.

So, the method is on a trial basis and it involves injecting a needle into the child’s temple. Ouch. But then, this is Black Mirror we are talking about. The visual is short but very disturbing. What does the needle do? We do not know but it probably makes her temperament robotic or at least less prone to childish whims. The tagline of the episode is “The key to good parenting is… control.” The episode is written by creator of the show Charlie Brooker.

Black Mirror has been around since December 2011. For the last two seasons, Black Mirror has been streaming on Netflix. An anthology drama, it is basically a science fiction series with elements of satire and black humour. It has standalone episodes that is based on technology and its ramifications (usually bad) on humanity. The time-frame is usually future or an alternate reality.

It need not be said, but this trailer has made the wait for the fourth season excruciating.

