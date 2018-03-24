Bishal Sharma wins Super Dancer Chapter 2

Bishal Sharma took home Rs 15 lakh and winners trophy. Bishal Sharma took home Rs 15 lakh and winners trophy.

Super Dancer Chapter 2, which made history for being the longest-running single season of a dance reality show, has finally found its winner. After a live voting, Bishal Sharma was announced as the champion by judges Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur on Saturday night. He beat three other finalists Ritik Diwaker, Vaishnavi Prajapati and Akash Thapa to take home the trophy. The 12-year-old, who hails from Assam, mesmerised the judges and had the maximum number of votes from the audience coming his way. The live voting turned out to be quite a record breaking one with million votes being registered. Along with a lot of goodies from sponsors, Bishal received a prize money of 15 lakh and a dazzling trophy, while his mentor received a cheque of Rs 5 lakh.

12-year-old Bishal Sharma from Assam had been an adorable livewire in the show. Whenever the dynamic dancer took the stage, the judges and audience were enthralled. Bishal is an inquisitive young boy, always smiling and chattering away with his friends. Guided by Super Guru Vaibhav Ghuge, the super kid impressed all with his contemporary, hip-hop styles.

The finale episode also saw the presence of Bollywood youth sensation Varun Dhawan, who was there to promote his upcoming film October. The Student of the Year actor also shook a leg with judge Shilpa, that got the audience cheering for them. While the gala episode also saw Shilpa grooving to some peppy numbers and showing off her belly dance moves, Geeta in a breathtaking act paid a special tribute to yesteryear heroines.

Produced by Frames Productions, Super Dancer 2 launched on September 30 and aired on Sony Entertainment Television. While Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi hosted the show when it launched, with it getting an extension, Jay Bhanushali came in place of Rithvik, who had to quit the show owing to prior commitments. Even before the premiere, the show faced a major roadblock, when its set located at RK Studio was destroyed after a fire broke out.

Here’s wishing the young winner Bishal congratulations.

