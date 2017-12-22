EXCLUSIVE | Bir Radha Sherpa wins Dance Champions

Bir Radha Sherpa wins Dance Champions: His stupendous and consistent performances impressed the judges and the audience time and again. Bir Radha Sherpa wins Dance Champions: His stupendous and consistent performances impressed the judges and the audience time and again.

Seems like lady luck is smiling brightly on Bir Radha Sherpa. After taking home the trophy of Dance Plus 3, the 18-year-old has now managed to emerge as the winner of Dance Champions. The grand finale episode, to be aired this weekend, will see him win the title.

Silchar resident Bir, time and again, stunned the audience with his one of a kind mix of b-boying and contemporary style. His stupendous and consistent performances impressed the judges and the audience time and again. Even though he was pitted against seasoned and strong performers, the young man stood his ground throughout the show.

After winning Dance Plus, Bir had exclusively shared with indianexpress.com that he felt lucky to have got such a big platform to showcase his skills. “Coming from a small town where dance as a career is not heard of, I feel fortunate to have been part of such a grand show.” Rather than moving ahead and turning into a choreographer, he had a different plan. “I want to learn as much as I can. There is a long way to go. I want to train myself hard and represent India on international platforms. I want to show the world that it doesn’t matter where you come from, talent and hard work will always show you the way.”

After a spectacular season of Dance Plus, super judge Remo D’souza decided to launch another dance reality series wherein winners of various other shows competed with few deserving challengers. Along with Remo, Terence co-judged Dance Champions and it was hosted by Raghav Juyal and Ridhima Pandit.

The five finalists of Dance Champion were Bir Radha Sherpa, MJ 5 group, Piyush Bhagat, Sushant Khatri, Faisal Khan and Vaishnavi Patil. The show launched on September 30 and aired on Star Plus.

