Bindass’ Tere Liye Bro: When pranksters Pranay and Nikhil had a great fall

While working together, one tends to form a strong bond with colleagues. And if they fall under the same age bracket, you definitely find a friend for life. While playing close buddies on Bindass’ Tere Liye Bro, the actors have formed a similar connection off-screen also. The series that salutes friendship and love launched last week and has been getting a remarkable response. The young cast has stuck together from the first day and has a blast while shooting. Out of the lot, Pranay and Nikhil, who play Farhaan and Vineet respectively, are also the pranksters on set. Though fate had its own way of giving it back to them.

A source from the set revealed to indianexpress.com, “While shooting for one of the pivotal scenes, both of them had to run and jump off a balcony to save themselves from goons. A mattress was supposed to be placed on the other side of the balcony to protect them. However, due to some schedule changes, the mattress was moved and as the duo took the leap, they landed on the floor with a bang. Seeing them, the entire team was left in splits.”

Pranay, talking about his bond with Nikhil, added, “We have a lot of fun troubling people on sets with our fun antics. Since the star cast comprises of young actors, we have all bonded well and at times we also mess around with people’s costumes. We are like partners in crime for each other and have a great time shooting together. As for the mentioned incident, it was total fun and crazy. While we are always up for some naughtiness, it was a fall that led to the entire team rolling on the floor laughing.”

While Pranay and Nikhil have the most scenes together, giving them company is also Prabal Panjabi, who plays their ‘ghost’ friend Aniket in the show. “It was endearing to see these three boys bond so well. Their real-life camaraderie friendship has added to their reel life chemistry and it creates magic on-screen,” added the source.

The 10-episode series Tere Liye Bro will showcase the ups and downs in their friendship and how they overcome all struggles after Aniket dies. Added to that is a bucket list that the rest of them strive hard to complete in order to bring peace in Aniket’s afterlife. The storyline will project the love between buddies and how far can they go for the one they called their ‘bro’, even when he is dead. The show promises to keep you hooked with its crisp and entertaining episodes that are filled with warmth, friendship, love and loads of fun.

Tere Liye Bro airs every Friday, 7pm on Bindass – linear and digital platforms.

