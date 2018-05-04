Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: Auditions open for commoners

The first installment of the Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by Jr NTR and was a hit. The first installment of the Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by Jr NTR and was a hit.

Popular television reality show Bigg Boss Telugu is now back for a second season. The first promo for the show has been aired by Star Maa announcing auditions for commoners who can be part of the reality show. The first installment of the show was hosted by Jr NTR and was a hit among the audience. Siva Balaji took home the trophy and a cash prize worth Rs 50 lakh. However, it is said that Jr NTR will not be coming back to host the show in its second installment. Reports suggest that Natural Star Nani will host the second season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

While the first season did not have non-celebrity contestants, this season will follow the footsteps of its Hindi counterpart and allow commoners to be part of it. The final list of participants is yet to be revealed. The show is expected to go on air in June or July and will be shot on an exclusive set at Annapurna studios, Hyderabad.

Reality show Bigg Boss is popular among Indian television audience. While auditions for the twelfth season of the Hindi version of Bigg Boss is now open, the show made its entry in south quite recently. Both the Tamil and Telugu version were a huge hit with stars like Kamal Haasan and Jr NTR hosting the show.

Bigg Boss will have a set of contestants who will share a house that is constantly under surveillance. The contestants are given a series of gruelling tasks and the winner takes home a cash prize.

