Bigg Boss Tamil: Kamal Haasan will return with season 2 on this date

Bigg Boss Tamil: Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan has been retained to host the upcoming season. Bigg Boss Tamil: Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan has been retained to host the upcoming season.

The much-awaited reality TV show Bigg Boss Tamil will be returning with its second season in about two weeks from now. According to sources, the show will begin on June 17 (Sunday). The show’s producers have stepped up the promotions with new promos. Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan has been retained to host the upcoming season. The latest promo suggests that this time the show will explore the concept of “who is the hero and who’s the villain,” an existential question that has followed Kamal since Nayagan.

Several names, who are said to be the probable contestants, are doing the rounds. Power Star Srinivasan, actor Bharat, Kasthuri are rumored to be likely contestants of the show. The showrunners, however, are also not keen on revealing much.

See Kamal Haasan’s show Bigg Boss Tamil season 2 promo:

Bigg Boss Tamil Season One instantly became one of the most watched televisions shows among the Tamil audience last year.

The viewership of the show was pegged at 6.5 crore impressions worldwide. “Bigg Boss Tamil has written a new chapter in the history of South Indian television entertainment and that still would be an understatement. Thanks for giving me such a big success in my career as a television host. I consider it as a big fortune,” Kamal had said during the finale of Bigg Boss Tamil Season One last October.

