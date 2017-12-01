Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Panjabi and Vindu Dara Singh refute reports of Salman Khan’s show being rigged

Hina Khan, in last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode again spoke about how she would be tortured by Shilpa Shinde’s gang once all her friends leave the house. Hina Khan, in last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode again spoke about how she would be tortured by Shilpa Shinde’s gang once all her friends leave the house.

Time and again, there has been a buzz about Bigg Boss being rigged or playing around with some favourites. With few celebrities given an upper hand in terms of money and footage, the show is always under the scanner of being unfair. Now in season 11, the audience has witnessed some occurrences that have led them to doubt the integrity of the show. Popular television actor Hina Khan has been vocal about her worries that she would be left alone in the house with her friends leaving one-by-one. This has led people to speculate whether her long survival in the show was part of her contract. Hina, in last night’s episode again spoke about how she would be tortured by Shilpa Shinde’s gang once all her friends leave the house.

Wanting to know whether such clauses are part of the contract, we called up the winner of season three, Vindu Dara Singh, who shared, “I don’t think Hina is wrong in thinking this way! Like anyone of us, she too knows that Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi do not have a great chance but that doesn’t mean it was in her contract. She is a smart girl and she also sees things from an audience’s perspective. If not, why has she never told Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde or Arshi Khan that they will go before her?”

He further added, “The show is not just about your popularity but also the participation and involvement. See someone like Vikas, he might be known in television circuit but I had never even heard his name nor met him. It is only the way he plays the game that has made me support him. He is an intelligent guy and is playing very smartly, which is quite impressive. Shilpa’s carefree attitude has got her stronger in the game. As for Hina, she is a very good person and also plays well in the show, it’s just her ‘I, me, myself’ attitude that will cause her a lot of trouble. She will definitely go a long way but won’t win the show as the audience likes honest people.”

One of the strongest contenders in season seven, Kamya Panjabi said, “That girl is self-obsessed. She is too proud of her popularity and looks down upon others, which is really wrong. The audience will judge you over your performance on Bigg Boss, and not your previous work. If that wasn’t the case, how did Manveer Gurjar manage to beat Bani J in the finals last year?”

Also, Hina spoke about the show and Salman Khan being partial towards Shilpa and categorically putting her in a bad light. To this Kamya said, “When you are in the house, you always feel that you are right but the audience sees from a balanced angle and I think Salman has the fairest attitude. Once I had a fight with Armaan (Kohli) and he had apologised to me. But I was a little sad that Salman did not pull him up and rather said that it’s a great thing you guys sorted it among yourself. I was highly disappointed but when I saw the episode after I came out, I realised he was right. He only steps into matters where it’s necessary or else he lets the contestants deal with it. The claim, that he is siding few contestants is really bogus.”

Vindu too added, “Salman is shown and told about whatever happens and asked to address important issues. He is fed with the 24X7 footage and he knows the bigger picture than you and me. As for editing, yes, the channel doesn’t show few things that they don’t want but that’s not being biased, it’s about making the show entertaining. I think Bigg Boss is the most real show as only your true personality gets to be seen.”

Finally adding that Bigg Boss 11 is not rigged or unfair, Kamya said, “How can you call the show biased or rigged. The one hour that we see is a cumulation of all entertaining high points but you also have uncut versions available on the web. Let me tell you something, what comes on television is real, they can’t fake your actions.”

