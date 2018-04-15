Bigg Boss Marathi launch LIVE UPDATES: Resham Tipnis makes a smashing entry

Bigg Boss Marathi launch live updates: Bigg Boss Marathi airs on Colors Marathi. Bigg Boss Marathi launch live updates: Bigg Boss Marathi airs on Colors Marathi.

TV’s most controversial show Bigg Boss is all set to return to our screens with a Marathi version tonight. While Bollywood superstar Salman Khan hosted the Hindi version of the show for the past few seasons, actor and director Mahesh Manjrekar has been roped in to host the Marathi version. As per reports, Usha Nadkarni and Shiv Thakare have confirmed their entry in the reality show but the final list will only be revealed when the show premieres tonight.

Just like other Bigg Boss formats, even the Marathi edition will have all celebrities under 24×7 camera surveillance. The voice of Bigg Boss will be the link between the celebrities and the outside world. While Bigg Boss is a popular format across the world, in India, the show has been made in Hindi, Bangla, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. The south versions were hosted by popular faces like Sudeep, Kamal Haasan and Jr NTR.

