Bigg Boss Marathi launch LIVE UPDATES: Resham Tipnis makes a smashing entry

TV’s most controversial show Bigg Boss is all set to return to our screens with a Marathi version tonight. While Bollywood superstar Salman Khan hosted the Hindi version of the show for the past few seasons, actor and director Mahesh Manjrekar has been roped in to host the Marathi version. As per reports, Usha Nadkarni and Shiv Thakare have confirmed their entry in the reality show but the final list will only be revealed when the show premieres tonight.
Just like other Bigg Boss formats, even the Marathi edition will have all celebrities under 24×7 camera surveillance. The voice of Bigg Boss will be the link between the celebrities and the outside world. While Bigg Boss is a popular format across the world, in India, the show has been made in Hindi, Bangla, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. The south versions were hosted by popular faces like Sudeep, Kamal Haasan and Jr NTR.
Anil Thatte enters the Bigg Boss house and everyone is a bit taken aback. They don’t know how to react. Bigg Boss Marathi tour guide Vineet Bhonde gives Anil a tour of the house. However, Anil is taken aback when Vineet asks him, “Who are you?”
The next contestant to enter Bigg Boss Marathi is Anil Thatte, who is an ex-journalist known for his quirky style.
He has 1500 clothes and 200-300 jackets. His car also has his picture and he is also known for the slogans that he puts on his car. Anil says it is a part of his brand building. He adds, “I am unique and there will never be one more Anil Thatte again.”
Vineet Bhonde gives Aastad Kale a tour of the house. Vineet tells Aastad, “If you guys trouble me, I will jump in the pool and do suicide." He says this in Dharmendra’s Sholay style.
Jui Gadkari and Aastad Kale enter Bigg Boss Marathi. The young stars are loved for their chemistry. Aastad is also a trained classical singer.
Vineet Bhonde and Resham Tipnis are already getting along. She sings the song Der Lagi Aane Mein Tumko for rest of the contestants.
Vineet tells Resham that he can't do kitchen work as he is so short. The comedian adds that he will do all the work which is ground level.
Mahesh Manjrekar remarks that Vineet Bhonde has brought honour to the show with his presence. Mahesh also pulls Vineet’s leg by saying that instead of going for his honeymoon, he has come to the show.
Vineet is accompanied by his wife. Mahesh asks her why she let her husband participate in Bigg Boss Marathi when they could have gone for their honeymoon. She replies, “I know he has all the qualities to win the title.”
Vinee Bhonde’s wife gifts him their family picture so that when he misses them, he can see it. The second contestant enters the Bigg Boss house.
The second contestant to enter Bigg Boss Marathi is Vineet Bhonde, who is a vertically challenged actor known for his comedy.
Resham Tipnis starts a conversation with the cameras. She tells Bigg Boss, “Since you are the owner of this house, I will call you Bigg Boss Dada.”
The first contestant of Bigg Boss Marathi Resham Tipnis enters the house and heads to the kitchen. She later chooses a corner bed for herself.
Bigg Boss Marathi host Mahesh Manjrekar tells Resham Tipnis that if she can handle the kitchen, then she will be sorted in the house. Irrespective of the language, kitchen politics is synonymous with being the front-runner in Bigg Boss
Resham Tipnis performs to the tunes of Inkaar song Oo Mungda Mungda and Madhuri Dixit's Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar. She sports a typical Koli style saree. On a mashup of Hindi and Marathi songs, she brings the audience to their feet.
The first contestant of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1 is popular actress Resham Tipnis who has done many Hindi TV shows and films. She is also a very popular Marathi actress.
As a host, it seems that Mahesh Manjrekar has taken a cue from his close friend Salman Khan who has been the host of Bigg Boss Hindi for seven seasons.
Out of 15 celebrities, 8 are women. It will be amazing to see how they get along for 100 days. Mahesh Manjrekar is talking to Bigg Boss in the confession room.
Host Mahesh Manjrekar enters on Swag Se Swagat song and launches the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi. He is currently giving a peek into the Bigg Boss house where 15 Marathi celebrities will spend 100 days. The house is made on the theme of a typical Maharashtrian bungalow known as Wada in Marathi.
In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Bigg Boss Marathi host Mahesh Manjrekar said, "When I got to know Bigg Boss is being made in Marathi, I knew the show would require a host, who has a lot of character. At the back of my mind I knew I would be able to do it but with so many big faces already there in the Marathi industry, I did not know it could come my way. So when Nikhil (Nikhil Sane - Business Head of the channel) called me asking if I would do it, I was like don’t ask, I am already on-board.”
He further added, “But I won’t lie, I definitely had butterflies in my stomach. We did a mock shoot and then shot the music video and I thought I would do well. The fact that Bigg Boss doesn’t require any script is phenomenal as then you get caught between lines, here I can be all out and express my true emotions.”