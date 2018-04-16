Bigg Boss Marathi launch: With a bunch of interesting housemates, the Mahesh Manjrekar show seems promising

Bigg Boss Marathi : The makers have roped in contestants with varied personalities from the Marathi entertainment industry. Interestingly, out of 15, eight are women. Bigg Boss Marathi : The makers have roped in contestants with varied personalities from the Marathi entertainment industry. Interestingly, out of 15, eight are women.

Bigg Boss might be a reality show watched over the world but it’s more fun when it’s in your own language, isn’t it? Seeing contestants hurl abuse or flirt in one’s mother tongue just adds to the drama. So, after launching the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Bengali version of Bigg Boss, the makers have introduced the Marathi season this year. Hosted by renowned filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar, the launch episode was a grand affair. We must add that Manjrekar, with the way he interacted with the contestants, proved himself as the right choice to be the host.

The makers have roped in contestants with varied personalities from the Marathi entertainment industry. Interestingly, out of 15, eight are women. The first entry was of popular Hindi and Marathi television actor Resham Tipnis, dancing on typical Koli style. Already prepped up with the business of the game, she headed straight to the kitchen, which is always the centre stage for all the drama. For the first time in the history of the show, a vertically challenged contestant has been chosen. Vineet Bhonde, known for his comedy, already made an impression with his witty one-liners and candid conversation. Reel life couple Aastad Kale and Jui Gadkari from the show Saraswati stepped in next. With Bigg Boss having a history of romances, it would be interesting to see if this reel love story turns into a real one.

One contestant who is bound to get all the unwanted attention and find himself in controversies is Anil Thatte. An ex-journalist, he used to run a Marathi publication, which was all about scoops, scandals and vulgar jokes. His entry was followed by the ultra-glamorous Smita Gondkar, who believed that being an athlete, she would have an upper hand in all the tasks. Soon, good friends Aarti Solanki and Bhushan Kadu, both stalwarts in the comedy space, entered the stage and had a funny banter with host Mahesh. But the one taking the cake was Usha Nadkarni. The 73-year-old actor was jokingly called the youngest ever contestant in the entire history of the show. Known to be blunt and straightforward, Usha tai will definitely give a hard time to all contestants.

The other contestants included the flirty Megha Dhade, Pushkar Jog, Sai Lokur, the horror queen Rutuja Dharmadhikari, Rajesh Shringarpore and Sushant Shelar.

Meet The Contestants Of Bigg Boss Marathi

From the first look of the show, while Usha will be given respect in the initial days, given the format of the show, contestants would soon detest her. Similar will be the case of Resham, who is known to speak her mind always. And having already taken up kitchen duties, insecurities among others will soon build up. The other participants who seem interesting are Anil, Vineet, Smita, Aarti and Megha, while Rajesh looks like a man, who will have a dual personality, and play the game smartly.

All said and done, it’s not even a day that they have spent in the house, and only once the game begins, will we get to see the real face of all housemates. But hats off to the makers for a perfect set of contestants.

So, let the game begin!

