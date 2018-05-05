Bigg Boss Marathi host Mahesh Manjrekar: It’s highly entertaining to see the real avatar of your favourite celebs

The loyal fans of Bigg Boss Marathi have been enjoying Mahesh Manjrekar as the host The loyal fans of Bigg Boss Marathi have been enjoying Mahesh Manjrekar as the host

Bigg Boss Marathi has opened to a great response. The show already saw two evictions, numerous fights, some thrilling tasks and unmountable drama. Also, the loyal fans of the reality drama have been enjoying Mahesh Manjrekar as the host, who is sweet and spice at the same time. Indianexpress.com got in a conversation with the renowned filmmaker where he spoke about hosting Bigg Boss Marathi and the Marathi entertainment industry as a whole.

The filmmaker is a stalwart in the Marathi industry and he feels the business will only grow bigger. “Marathi as a subject is growing but it will only become big when it has an audience all over. There should be curiousity and interest to watch the content and not dubbed ones but subtitles. That day I will feel we have managed to achieve something,” Mahesh shared in an exclusive chat with us.

“As for the television industry, it’s huge and people are completely keyed on. There are also a lot of new and experimental shows coming up. But you can’t run away from daily soaps; I might not like it but people are definitely watching it,” he further added. As for the digital medium, Mahesh quipped, “It’s a huge medium and I am sure I would love to launch something in a big way.”

Further talking about the nation loving show Bigg Boss paving the way in the regional market, Mahesh shared, “Yes, it is a concentrated audience but everyone in India likes to gossip. And there is always excitement about getting to know the real faces behind the celebs. It’s highly entertaining to see the mask falling off when they get exposed to some tough challenges. Emotions will come out and that’s the fun. I believe even when you lock up a small family of four people in a house, they will start fighting, and here, strangers are put under the same roof. The first few days are sweet but then, the real fun begins.”

The host also wants to expose himself to the show as he added, “I myself want the world to know the real me through the show. I will bare my heart out and share everything. I don’t want to bracket myself and I will laugh and cry with the contestants as well as fire them when needed.”

Lastly, we asked Mahesh that every season of Bigg Boss, the paycheck of Salman Khan only becomes fatter and if money was a reason for him to take up the show. “It’s always a motivating factor, my grocer won’t give me things for free. But this show was beyond money, I was eager to experience the opportunity.

Bigg Boss Marathi airs Monday to Saturday at 9.30 pm and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors Marathi.

