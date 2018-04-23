Follow Us:
Monday, April 23, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Bigg Boss Marathi: Aarti Solanki becomes the first contestant to leave the house

Aarti Solanki on Sunday became the first contestant to leave the Bigg Boss Marathi house. The comedian, who was nominated alongside Anil Thatte, Bhushan Kadu and Usha Nadkarni, received the least number of votes from the audience.

Written by Swati Dubey | New Delhi | Published: April 23, 2018 10:56:19 pm
Aarti Solanki eliminated Aarti Solanki interacts with host Mahesh Manjrekar on Bigg Boss Marathi season 1.
Related News

Comedian Aarti Solanki on Sunday became the first contestant to leave the Bigg Boss Marathi house.

Aarti, who was nominated alongside Anil Thatte, Bhushan Kadu and Usha Nadkarni, received the least number of votes from the audience. The comedian was disappointed with her eviction. Talking to Times Of India after her elimination, Aarti said, “I made some really good friends like Rutuja Dharmadhikar, Usha Nadkarni and Sai Lokur in the Bigg Boss Marathi house. But inspite of having good relations, some old friends did not support me, so I am really upset. Most of them just played the mind game.”

She added, “I completed my task successfully, I helped in kitchen and entertained people, still I have to leave the house. This has hurt me a lot.”

After her elimination, Aarti Solanki was given a special power to save any contestant from next week’s nominations. The comedian saved noted television actor Usha Nadkarni from eliminations.

Aarti also shared her views about the housemates in a Voot exclusive video and predicted that Usha Nadkarni, Aastad Kale, Sai Lokur and Sushant Shelar might have a long run on the show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now