Bigg Boss Marathi: Aarti Solanki becomes the first contestant to leave the house

Comedian Aarti Solanki on Sunday became the first contestant to leave the Bigg Boss Marathi house.

Aarti, who was nominated alongside Anil Thatte, Bhushan Kadu and Usha Nadkarni, received the least number of votes from the audience. The comedian was disappointed with her eviction. Talking to Times Of India after her elimination, Aarti said, “I made some really good friends like Rutuja Dharmadhikar, Usha Nadkarni and Sai Lokur in the Bigg Boss Marathi house. But inspite of having good relations, some old friends did not support me, so I am really upset. Most of them just played the mind game.”

She added, “I completed my task successfully, I helped in kitchen and entertained people, still I have to leave the house. This has hurt me a lot.”

After her elimination, Aarti Solanki was given a special power to save any contestant from next week’s nominations. The comedian saved noted television actor Usha Nadkarni from eliminations.

Aarti also shared her views about the housemates in a Voot exclusive video and predicted that Usha Nadkarni, Aastad Kale, Sai Lokur and Sushant Shelar might have a long run on the show.

