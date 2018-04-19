Mohanlal to host the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam

Bigg Boss Malayalam is likely to launch by the end of June, this year. Bigg Boss Malayalam is likely to launch by the end of June, this year.

After the success of Bigg Boss Marathi, the makers are all set to spread their wings down south by launching Bigg Boss Malayalam soon. And superstar Mohanlal has been given the responsibility to shoulder the show as the host. Expected to launch sometime by end of June, the show will be shot in Kochi or Chennai, and the team is currently working extensively in finalizing the contestants and the theme of the show.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show in the country and with it doing fabulously well in regional languages (Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and now Marathi), it was only feasible that the Malayalam market be also explored. The makers wanted a big star to be the face of the show and who better than Mohanlal to take charge. The team will soon finalise on the theme, post which the Bigg Boss house would be set up. They are already searching for 15 celebrities, who will be locked inside the house for around 100 days.”

Earlier, there were also reports about Mammootty and Suresh Gopi being approached to host Bigg Boss Malayalam but seems like Mohanlal has already beat them in the race. The actor recently also hosted a chat show Lalsalam.

Bigg Boss Hindi will soon telecast its 12th season reportedly with Salman Khan once again as the host. While Mahesh Manjrekar recently launched the Marathi series, popular Kannada actor Sudeep hosts the Kannada version. The Telegu, Tamil and Bengali versions are hosted by Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan and Mithun Chakraborty, respectively. Just like other Bigg Boss formats, even the Malayalam edition will have celebrities who will be under 24×7 camera surveillance.

