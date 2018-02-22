Bigg Boss Kannada set gutted, no casualties reported

A fire broke out on Thursday, which gutted sets of Bigg Boss Kannada. A fire broke out on Thursday, which gutted sets of Bigg Boss Kannada.

A major fire broke out on Thursday at the Innovative Film City in Bidadi, about 40 km from here, which gutted the sets of reality show “Bigg Boss Kannada” and melted down a wax museum, police said.

The fire service personnel have doused the blaze. There were no casualties in the incident, Sub-Inspector A.V. Kumar told IANS.

“The fire is suspected to have broken out at about 3 a.m., and has completely burned down the ‘Bigg Boss Kannada’ set and a wax museum,” Kumar said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, he said.

Expressing shock over the incident, independent musician and Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 winner Chandan Shetty said, “It’s very saddening as it feels like it’s happening to my own house. I have a lifetime of memories in that house. Of millions of people, only a few have had the opportunity to live in that house. But I am relieved that nobody was seriously hurt.”

“When I saw burning visuals on television, I was very upset. We tend to develop an emotional connection with a place even when we stay there for a day. I had stayed in that house for 116 days. It may be just a set but I’m emotionally attached to it. It pains to see it getting gutted in fire,” said Bigg Boss Kannada Season 4 runner-up Kirik Keerthi.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 4 contestant Sheetal Shetty remarked, “I woke up to this news and I am in complete shock. I don’t know what to say. That house was filled with fun and emotions. I also had the opportunity to enter the house during the recent season. Not just me every contestant of the show were very emotional attached to this house.”

“It was like my dreamland. I couldn’t believe when I heard it first. I thought it was a prank. It’s a bad news for me and I’m crying. I had made a lot of memories in that house. I lived there for 105 days and I keep saying to people that those were the best days of my life,” added Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 contestant Niveditha Gowda.

Goods worth few lakhs of rupees, were estimated to have been destroyed in the fire.

Innovative Film City, situated in Ramanagara district, is an entertainment park and film studio that houses several reality television shows’ sets and museums.

