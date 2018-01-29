Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5: Chandan Shetty wins the show, Diwakar is the runner-up

Bigg Boss Kannada season 5 winner is Chandan Shetty. Bigg Boss Kannada season 5 winner is Chandan Shetty.

For the first time, the showrunners of Bigg Boss Kannada had allowed the commoners to take part in the fifth season of the popular reality show. After 100 days, the final competition boiled down between musician Chandan Shetty and salesperson Diwakar. Even when host Sudeep asked the other contestants who were present at the finale, they opined that Diwakar should win the trophy and the cash prize because they thought all his financial problems will get solved.

However, the viewers of the show had a different idea. Chandan was announced the winner of the fifth season of Bigg Boss Kannada. Diwakar went home with the runner-up trophy. And for the first time, a runner-up was also sent home with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Chandan received the winner’s trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh from Sundeep. “I’d like to thank my music guru Arjun Janya on this occasion. He is the one who identified me as a singer and turned me into a rapper,” said Chandan, who belongs to Sakleshpur.

He also thanked his friends who supported him during his struggle days in Bengaluru. He said his only aim now is to take the Kannada language to international platforms through his rap music. “TV channels that play English music should also play Kannada songs. And that’s possible,” he said.

Watch a video of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 winner Chandan Shetty:

Bigg Boss Kannada 5 was also filled with a lot of drama and tense moments among the contestants. However, one of the top issues that was highly debated was the wedge between the housemates that entered the show in celebrity category and common man category. Contestant Riaz Basha, an emcee, who was eliminated in 13th weeks, has popularly created two groups called garden-area group and the living-area group. The garden-area group had commoners as its members, while the other group was elite and made up of celebrity housemates. Many disapproved the way he perceived the division between a common man and a celebrity.

The celebrity contestants on Sunday’s finale expressed their unhappiness over creating such divide and said they never treated anyone differently during their stay together in the house. Even Riaz sought an apology from the celebrity contestants if he had hurt his feelings.

The fifth season of the Bigg Boss Kannada came to an end with a grand party hosted inside the house.

