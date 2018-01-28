Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5: Chandan Shetty, Diwakar, Jayaram Karthik – Who will be the winner?

The final winner of Bigg Boss Kannada season 5 will be announced on January 28. The final winner of Bigg Boss Kannada season 5 will be announced on January 28.

The season finale of popular reality TV show Bigg Boss Kannada will be aired on Colors TV tonight from 7 pm. The fifth edition of the show, hosted by Kannada superstar Sudeep, has come down to a close competition between three contestants Chandan Shetty, Diwakar, Jayaram Karthik, who successfully survived 100 days and outlived the other contestants in the Bigg Boss house.

On Saturday, Diwakar, Shruti Prakash and Nivedita Gowda were in the danger zone. However, at the end of the episode, first Shruti and then Nivedita was evicted from the show based on the audience votes.

Shruti and Nivedita said they were eager to learn what the viewers thought about them. Nivedita has been the favourites of the trolls on social media ever since he made her debut on the show. The youngest contestant of the show, Nivedita, shot to fame due to her dubsmash videos and her Kanglish on the show constantly made her subject of ridicule both inside and the outside of the Bigg Boss house.

Shruti was one of the fan favourite contestants and earned respect by carrying herself with grace and handling the different situations on the show with maturity.

On Saturday, Sudeep threw a lavish party for all the contestants. The final winner of Bigg Boss Kannada season 5 will be announced tonight.

The latest season kicked off last October with 17 contestants. Of which 11 were celebrities, while six were commoners picked through auditions from different parts of Karnataka. It was for the first time, the Kannada version of the show had let the commoners rub shoulders with celebrities.

