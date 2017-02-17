Gauahar Khan buys a car worth Rs 80 lakh, and her BFF Bani J is the happiest. See pics

Former Bigg Boss contestants, Bani J and Gauahar Khan giving us BFF goals again! Former Bigg Boss contestants, Bani J and Gauahar Khan giving us BFF goals again!

Actor and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan recently bought an Audi Q7 worth Rs 80 lakh. One can completely imagine her excitement, and we were just not surprised to see her BFF and Bigg Boss 10 runner-up Bani Judge by her side during her shopping! Bani was equally excited with Gauahar’s success. The day you purchase your own car with your hard earned money, you often mark the calendar as a memorable day of your life, but you got to be lucky to see your best friend equally chirpy about it, and Gauahar is one lucky one!

Gauahar Khan won the seventh season of Bigg Boss and she was the one who encouraged Bani to go forward and participate in the tenth season of the popular reality show. Bani probably couldn’t be more grateful towards Gauahar when she became the first runner-up in the Salman Khan hosted reality show.

Check out a few of the BFF moments between Gauahar Khan and Bani J:

Happiness iz seeing ur best friend Ve lil sparking tears of joy n pride..AZ she reaches another milestone on her journey @GAUAHAR_KHAN 💓u🙌😍😘 pic.twitter.com/d8A8DpXtkO — Preeti simoes (@preeti_simoes) February 16, 2017

Watch: Gauhar Khan Buy’s New AUDI Q7 LIMITED EDITION

Earlier, when Gauahar had hinted about her happiness on Twitter, barely did her fans have any idea about the news. ” Gonna share a great joy with you guys today!!!!!!!! Every dream that id seen as a kid, Allah has helped me achieve it!!!! #Alhamdulillah,” she had tweeted.

Gonna share a great joy with you guys today!!!!!!!! Every dream that id seen as a kid, Allah has helped me achieve it!!!! #Alhamdulillah🌟 — GAUAHAR KHAN (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 16, 2017

Just days back, Gauahar got embroiled in a controversy over her picture on the Stardust magazine. We are happy to see that the actor knows how to filter her moments and move on to find happiness.

Meanwhile, check out Gauahar Khan and Bani J’s other happy moments:

BFFs chilling like villains!

Gauahar, Bani and Mandy jamming to Starboy! So happy to see these ladies chillin’ out, maxin’ & relaxin! ❤️@GAUAHAR_KHAN @bani_j @manizhe pic.twitter.com/8gjZbkSbzW — Bani J Fan Club ⚡️ (@vjbanifc) February 13, 2017

Bani sharing her and Gauahar Khan’s experience at the Disneyland in Paris!

They are gym buddies too:

Missing your best friend already aren’t you?

