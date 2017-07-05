Bigg Boss fame Soni Singh turns bold for TV show Aarambh

It has been confirmed that Bigg Boss fame Soni Singh has also come on-board to play a very bold and sexy role for this finite series. It has been confirmed that Bigg Boss fame Soni Singh has also come on-board to play a very bold and sexy role for this finite series.

History doesn’t always need to be boring! Star Plus magnum opus drama Aarambh has brought the most entertaining and visually appealing historical tale for small screen audience. Starring ex Mr India-actor Rajneish Duggal and Southern beauty Karthika Nair, the show also boasts of a stellar star cast that includes veteran actor Tanuja Mukherjee, yesteryear superstar Madhoo, Bollywood actress Hanssa Singh, acclaimed TV actors Tej Sapru, Aarav Chaudhary, Tarun Khanna, Vipul Gupta among more. It is has been confirmed that Bigg Boss fame Soni Singh has also come on-board to play a very bold and sexy role for this finite series.

Aarambh that projects the story of the Dravidan dynasty that followed the principles of the matriarchal society will see Soni play Syala, a young queen who faces injustice in her life leading to her becoming a vicious yet strong person.

Out to avenge the wrong doings bestowed upon her, she will be a fearless warrior queen, who would cross all boundaries to keep herself protected. An ageless beauty, the actoe will be seen donning a glamorous look for this role. Soni has played substantial roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saraswatichandra, Jhansi Ki Rani, Teen Bahuraniya, Pratigya and more recently Sumit Sambhal Lega, Sarojini, Santoshi Maa among more.

But her career took a major turn when she appeared in Bigg Boss 8. Though she managed to stay for just about a month, she did grab eyeballs for her special bond with Upen Patel. Talking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Soni said, “It is my first day at shoot today and I am really excited. Such roles don’t come to an actor often and that makes it more special. Syala is a very powerful role and she will add spice and drama to the story. She has a hidden motive and that makes her grey; though she does have her reasons to be so.”

“She will be an ageless beauty and a very strong personality-mentally and physically. I have had my trainings, and am raring to start my new stint with this project,” she chirped in excitement. Also, the biweekly drama has roped in veteran actor Kali Prasad Mukherjee who will play a mysterious role. His character will open up various other chapters of the story in the long run. Star Plus, treading on the path of its ‘Nayi Soch’ has been airing some differential content; be it Everest, P.O.W, Sumit Sambhal Lega, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai or Aarambh. Though low on numbers, industry and audience have lauded the move.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd