Bigg Boss 9 contestant Nora Fatehi open to more shows on TV

Model-actress Nora Fatehi says she doesn’t like to limiting herself in terms of the medium she works in, and so she is open to doing television if the content is good.

The Moroccan-Canadian actress made her Bollywood debut with the film “Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans” but gained recognition through her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 9.

Asked if she would like to do TV again, Nora told IANS here: “Yeah. I don’t limit myself as long as the content is good. Of course, if a show comes and the content is great, I would never say not to acting on TV. All the big actors are now on TV and all the big actors have come from TV. It’s a great platform.”

After Bigg Boss, she was seen in a special appearance for the song Rock The Party in the 2015 film Rocky Handsome. Nora will next be seen in a thriller along with actor Sanjay Suri.

Talking about it, she said: “There’s a difference in the thriller we are doing. It’s a very engaging film, but definitely something India hasn’t watched before.”

Bigg Boss 9 wild card entry Nora Fatehi has been in news lately for her relationship with model-actor Angad Bedi and the two are often spotted together. The duo met last April in Goa and hit it off instantly. Interestingly, the rumoured couple share the same birth date – February 6.