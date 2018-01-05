Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh: Either Shilpa or Hina will win, Vikas lost his chance by accepting defeat

Here’s what Vindu Dara Singh has to say about Bigg Boss 11. Here’s what Vindu Dara Singh has to say about Bigg Boss 11.

Bigg Boss 11 is just few days away from the finale. And before it can pull the curtains down, the makers are packing in the last bit of exciting drama with some really thrilling tasks. This season has also been big in terms of social media buzz. Winner of Bigg Boss 3 Vindu Dara Singh has been at his best on Twitter, with one-liners and hilarious takes on the housemates. As the four nominated contestants Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi and Vikas Gupta are gearing up to save themselves through live voting, indianexpress.com got into an exclusive tete-a-tete with Vindu around Bigg Boss 11.

Live voting at a mall is an unfair practice

I am surprised that the channel has introduced this as a form of eviction. It will really trigger a controversy as not all supporters can go to the mall in such a short time. Also, a contestant’s family can send their paid people to get a boost on the number of votes for them. I think it is unfair that the contestants will be subjected to this. I really think Shilpa and Hina will get saved as they have a good fan following so either Vikas or Luv is going home this weekend.

Vikas will never win the show now

The last few episodes we have seen Vikas going into a shell and not playing his usual game. He was the mastermind in the show and now he has fallen weak and that is his biggest defeat. People loved him for he used his brains when needed and now with him giving up, I really think he has lost the game. He has shot himself in the foot and I am sure he will never win the show now.

This is the season about women

Shilpa and Hina have been the strongest contenders this season and I really think either of them will win the show. We’ve had a lot of male winners and its time that one of the ladies lift up the trophy. It is strange that though the two have been in the industry for long, I did not even know them. But both of them have built their new identity and personality with this show and it’s amazing to see people going crazy over them. Social media is going crazy talking about Bigg Boss. Hina is a brave girl and fights for her rights even when she is standing alone while Shilpa is a great person and either of them truly deserve to win the show.

It’s a joke to see Akash and Puneesh as finalists

This season it has been a game of luck for many or else why would Akash, Puneesh or Luv be still part of the game. It’s a joke to see Puneesh and Akash as finalists. The nomination task was a very dicey one and sadly the celebs gave the game away the moment they agreed to let go their positions. Shilpa, Hina and Vikas were the deserving top three and the game just flipped with this twist. I also feel Arshi should have stayed in the game for a little long as she was really doing well and was really entertaining.

Shilpa should win the show

I have my bets on Shilpa as she is not just popular but also has played a fair game throughout. I think the housemates also realise that and so they want to all defeat her rather than wanting to win the show. All these years, only the one who is not greedy to win has actually emerged as the champion but this time all the contestants would kill to win, so it’s going to get quite exciting.

