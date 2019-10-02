Bigg Boss 13 Day 2: Rashami, Devoleena, Dalljiet and Koena get nominated

New house, new contestants but old drama. As expected, the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss is turning out to be exactly what was expected from it even before launch.

The second day in the Bigg Boss house was a mix of fight, drama and budding romance. Throughout the episode, food became a hot topic of discussion among the housemates. While Sidharth Shukla got angry with Siddharth Dey for eating lunch before everyone else without caring about the ration, Paras Chabbra got into an argument with Asim Riaz over tea. Later in the day, everyone asked the rationing in charge Shehnaaz Gill to perform her duty sincerely instead of just giggling around in the house.

After food, the fight for survival in the show became a matter of concern as contestants indulged in the first nomination task of the season. Bigg Boss asked Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chabbra and Abu Malik to name a girl who they would like to save from nomination this week. Sidharth Shukla saved Arti Singh and nominated Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Paras Chabbra saved Mahira Sharma because of personal bias and nominated Rashami Desai, Daljiet Kaur, Koena Mitra and Shefali Bagga for elimination.

However, just like every year, nomination task did ruffle feathers. Shefali Bagga got into a shouting match with Paras Chabbra as he called her an over-emotional person. She pulled him up for making fun of her feelings and the Splitsvilla winner argued he only referred to her ever complaining nature. Well Miss News Anchor, that was a good attempt to hog attention.

Shefali Bagga didn’t stop here. The girl has definitely been a follower of the reality show as her desperate attempts to be the centre of attraction after being nominated were quite evident. She made a passing comment on Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla’s relationship and addressed them as “lovebirds”. Though this irked Arti Singh, for Shefali Bagga, she achieved what she wanted – being the focus of the cameras. For the uninitiated, Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh have had history.

After the over the top drama, a pinch of romance was added by Paras Chabbra who tried to flirt with Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill. Not only this, but he also had a piece of advice for Rashami Desai to impress her vote bank. He suggested Rashami Desai to use her friendship with Dil Se Dil Tak co-actor Sidharth Shukla.

It’s been only two days in the house and it appears Paras Chabbra has a well chalked out plan to move ahead in the show. He seems to have mugged up the rulebook of winning Bigg Boss. But, will his strategies really work for him or will they backfire with twists and turns, we’ll see in the upcoming episodes.