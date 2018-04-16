Bigg Boss 12 auditions are open: This time it’s going to be ‘double’ fun

Bigg Boss 12: It will be for the first time that commoners will get to participate with their loved ones. Bigg Boss 12: It will be for the first time that commoners will get to participate with their loved ones.

Every year, the amount of buzz that Bigg Boss generates, it can put American presidential elections to shame. Salman Khan’s show is already making noise after the makers announced that the auditions for season 12 have begun. Colors on its official Twitter account posted, “#BiggBoss12 is coming soon and this time we’re looking for jodis! So bring a partner along with you to the @BiggBoss house for twice the dhamaal! Auditions now open!”

Shared a source exclusively with indianexpress.com, “Bigg Boss is one of the most watched shows across the world and the showrunners make an effort to bring something new for its viewers every year. While the partner angle was played during the ninth season themed- Double Trouble, this would be special, as for the first time, contestants will get to participate with their loved ones.”

Interestingly, Colors chose to make the announcement during the finale of Rising Star 2. Host Ravi Dubey shared the news of the auditions being open for commoners. If readers would remember, when the padosi season was launched last year, rumours were rife that it will be a season with partners but seems like the makers had saved it for season 12.

Here’s the tweet posted by Colors about Bigg Boss 12 auditions:

#BiggBoss12 is coming soon and this time we’re looking for jodis! So bring a partner along with you to the @BiggBoss house for twice the dhamaal! Auditions now open! #RisingStar2GrandFinale — COLORS (@ColorsTV) April 15, 2018

Bigg Boss has already aired 11 successful seasons. While Arshad Warsi, Amitabh Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty hosted the first three seasons, Salman Khan took charge and changed the dimension of the show with his swag, wit, attitude and overall personality. He not only hosts but also becomes a friend, philosopher and guide for the participants and not to forget a taskmaster whenever needed. While every year, there’s a speculation that he might not host Bigg Boss, he comes back with more valour and a heftier paycheck. The Bollywood superstar, who is currently shooting for his Eid release Race 3, will also soon get back to hosting Dus Ka Dum.

Bigg Boss started as a celebrity reality show but it opened doors for commoners from the 10th season, where common man Manveer Gurjar even managed to take home the trophy. Last year, while Puneesh Sharma managed to reach the finale, nation’s favourite Shilpa Shinde emerged as the winner.

As for season 12 auditions, the details of the same will soon be uploaded on Voot. One would need to register and then upload a video of themselves with their partners, on why they deserve to be on the show. The makers have clarified that it just doesn’t need to be spouses, but parents, siblings, co-workers or even friends would be allowed to audition together. Once chosen, they would be called upon for a personal interview for the final rounds.

Already excited for Bigg Boss 12? Do share your thoughts on this ‘jodi’ element.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd