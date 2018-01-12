Vikas Gupta or Shilpa Shinde: TV stars reveal who they want to see as the winner of Bigg Boss 11

TV actors tell us which contestant they are supporting in Bigg Boss 11. TV actors tell us which contestant they are supporting in Bigg Boss 11.

Bigg Boss 11 finale is just round the corner. And as we are getting closer to know who will walk away with the trophy, the fight is getting intense among the finalists – Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma. While we wait for host Salman Khan to announce the winner, several television actors gave their preferences. Clearly, the fight seems to be between Vikas and Shilpa. But as we have seen before, surprise results have shocked us several times too. So who will win this season of the controversial reality show? Check out how our TV stars are rooting for their favourite contestants and what they have to say.

Kamya Punjabi – Vikas Gupta

I see Vikas Gupta as the winner of Bigg Boss 11. I liked the way he won most of the tasks with his intelligence. He handled each situation so politely and amazingly. He didn’t fake inside the house with dual personalities at all.

Manish Goel – Shilpa Shinde

I wish good luck to Shilpa Shinde. She is an amazing and beautiful person. Her stay in the house was not easy, as she was targeted most of the times. But she fought back and reached the finale. She deserves to win.

Shubhangi Atre – Vikas Gupta

I see Vikas Gupta as the winner of Bigg Boss 11. He played the game with his intelligence. He is an emotional and fun loving soul. He didn’t fake inside the house at all. He deserves the trophy for sure.

Aalisha Panwar – Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde should win Bigg Boss 11. I follow the show whenever I get time from the shoot. She is performing very nicely. I find her a good human being.

Sehban Azim – Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta for being transparent all through. For not backstabbing and backbiting. He was as real as one could be on national television. He is also my friend and has been like this always. There’s no mask on him. What you see is what you get.

Sneha Wagh – Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde should win because she is most righteous and humane. She behaves her age and plays the game with honesty. She connects with the heart of the audience. The way she has dealt with Hina Khan rationally is truly amazing. Shilpa is someone you want to meet and talk to as there is nothing fake about her.

Jasmin Bhasin – Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta because he played really well. He entertained when required, performed well during tasks with his intelligence and never stooped to any dirty tactics.

Ssharad Malhotraa – Shilpa Shinde

I feel Shilpa Shinde will win. She has made her presence felt in the show with her ‘take it or leave it’ attitude and has been honest.

Aly Goni – Vikas Gupta

I see Vikas Gupta as the winner of Bigg Boss 11. He is playing and performing amazingly well. He has been the most gentle, calm and intelligent contestant in the house. He deserves the trophy.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee – Vikas Gupta or Hina Khan

Either Vikas Gupta or Hina Khan should win the show. They are entertaining and fun to watch. They didn’t fake at all inside the house.

Abraam Pandey – Shilpa Shinde

In my opinion, Shilpa Shinde is well deserving to win this title as she proved herself in all situations. The other contestants are also strong, but I like Shilpa the best.

Mahika Sharma – Hina Khan

I feel Hina Khan should win Bigg Boss 11. Everyone can see and feel she didn’t pretend at all in the show. She is straightforward and gives her best to the show. She understands her responsibilities too.

Ashmit Patel – Shilpa Shinde or Puneesh Sharma

I feel either Shilpa Shinde or Puneesh Sharma should win the show. Puneesh is a learner. He accepts his mistakes, apologies and moves on. Shilpa is very elegant, strong and a compassionate lady.

Catch the finale episode of Bigg Boss 11 on Colors on January 14.

